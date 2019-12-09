Adorable pictures show bear teaching its young how to scratch its back

It's one of the "bear" necessities of life.

A photographer has captured remarkable images of a mother grizzly bear teaching her young cub how to scratch its back in Canada, reports South West News Service, a British news agency.

German photographer Marion Vollborn took the incredible photos at Taku River in Northern British Columbia, noting that she never expected to see the heart-warming interaction between a mother and child, reminiscent of a scene from the 1967 Disney movie "The Jungle Book."

"I went to photograph the bears and I travel to Canada once a year to photograph them," Vollborn said in comments obtained by SWNS. "I've pictured bears before but I didn't expect a mother to get so close to me with her cub. I felt incredibly honored and grateful to be able to experience such an intimate moment.

"I never once felt threatened," Vollborn added.

Vollborn, who has been photographing nature for 10 years, said she believes the cub is definitely a newborn, possibly as young as "five months old."

The simple bare necessities, indeed.

