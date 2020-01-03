16th-century shipwreck uncovered in the center of Stockholm

A shipwreck dating back to the 16th century has been discovered beneath the city of Stockholm.

Experts uncovered the ship in the Kundstradgarden district in the center of the Swedish capital last summer, according to a recent statement from archaeological consultancy Arkeologikonsult.

Analysis of the ship’s timbers indicates that it dates back to the 1590s. The ship, which is over 98.4 feet long, once sailed on Stockholm’s former waterways that were later filled to accommodate the city’s expansion.

“The ship was probably abandoned and left on the shore at the beginning of the 17th century and then covered with garbage from residents in the area,” said Arkeologikonsult, in its statement.

“We have found everything from coins and pipes to ceramics and glass but also a small ball of clay in clay, possibly dropped by a child who played in the wreck during the early 1600s,” explained archaeologist Philip Tonemar, in the statement.

Experts from Sweden’s Vrak Museum of Wrecks were brought in to help identify the shipwreck. The vessel is believed to be the cargo ship Samson, which was commissioned by Duke Karl in 1598. The pine ship disappeared from archives in 1607, according to Arkeologikonsult.

Other Swedish shipwrecks have been garnering attention recently. The wrecks of two large 17th-century warships, for example, were discovered off a Swedish island, one of which may be linked to a famous doomed ship from that era.

Researchers believe that one of the warships found off the island of Vaxholm in Stockholm's archipelago may be the Applet. The warship was the sister ship of the Vasa, a famed 17th-century Swedish warship that sank on its maiden voyage.

In 2014, researchers started exploring the wreckage of the Mars, a Swedish warship that sank in the Baltic during a naval battle in 1564.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.