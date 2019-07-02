1,600-year-old Biblical mosaic discovered in Israel, sheds light on ancient Judaism

Archaeologists have uncovered a stunning 1,600-year old Biblical mosaic in northern Israel.

The mosaic depicts a scene from the book of Exodus that was found at the site of a fifth-century synagogue in Huqoq.

Excavation Director and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Professor Jodi Magness says that the mosaic is the first depiction of the episode of Elim from Exodus 15:27 ever found in ancient Jewish art. “Elim is where the Israelites camped after leaving Egypt and wandering in the wilderness without water,” she explained, in a statement, noting that the mosaic is separated into three registers or horizontal strips.

One register shows clusters of dates being harvested by loincloth-clad agricultural workers while another shows a row of wells and date palms, she explains. “On the left side of the panel, a man in a short tunic is carrying a water jar and entering the arched gate of a city flanked by crenellated towers. An inscription above the gate reads, ‘And they came to Elim’,” Magness added.

Archaeologists also discovered mosaics depicting four beasts described in Chapter 7 of the Book of Daniel. The beasts represent four kingdoms that precede the end of days.

“The Daniel panel is interesting because it points to eschatological, or end of day, expectations among this congregation,” said Magness, in the statement. “The Elim panel is interesting as it is generally considered a fairly minor episode in the Israelites’ desert wanderings ­­– which raises the question of why it was significant to this Jewish congregation in Lower Galilee.”

The mosaics have been removed from the site for conservation.

The excavation marked the ninth year of digs at the Huqoq site. The first mosaics were discovered in 2012. Between 2014 and 2017 archaeologists discovered mosaics depicting Noah’s Ark, the parting of the Red Sea, Jonah and the fish and the Tower of Babel, painting a fascinating picture of life at the ancient site.

In 2018 researchers also announced the discovery of a stunning mosaic depicting a biblical scene from Numbers 13:23. Labeled "a pole between two," the panel shows two spies sent by Moses to explore the biblical land of Canaan.

Another mosaic discovered at Huqoq includes a depiction of Samson. There is also an ongoing debate about whether a mosaic uncovered in 2016 portrays Alexander the Great. The purported Alexander the Great mosaic is the first non-biblical story ever found decorating an ancient synagogue.

Experts say that the wealth of mosaics show that Jewish life in the surrounding village flourished during Christian rule in the fifth century A.D. This challenges a widely held view that Jewish settlement in the area declined during that period.

“Our work sheds light on a period when our only written sources about Judaism are rabbinic literature from the Jewish sages of this period and references in early Christian literature,” said Magness, but notes that this only shows the viewpoint of the men wrote it. Additionally, early Christian literature was generally hostile to Jews and Judaism.

“So, archaeology fills this gap by shedding light on aspects of Judaism between the fourth to sixth centuries CE – about which we would know nothing otherwise,” Magness explained. “Our discoveries indicate Judaism continued to be diverse and dynamic long after the destruction of the second Jerusalem temple in 70 CE.”

The Huqoq Excavation Project involves experts from a host of universities, including Baylor University, Brigham Young University, the University of Toronto, as well as the Israel Antiquities Authority and Tel Aviv University.

