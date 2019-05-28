Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Texas couple install 28,000-gallon, Texas-shaped pool in backyard

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
A Texas couple in Pasadena installed a patriotic new pool in their backyard to pay homage to their home state.

Cody and Brittney Rogers designed a Texas-shaped pool that holds 28,000 gallons of water and can be lighted and heated via an app on their cellphones, according to a report by affiliate Fox 26 Houston.

The pool features a raised spa located in the Panhandle section, a tanning ledge in West Texas and a seven-foot depth over in South Texas.

The pool, which is about 43 feet by 40 feet, was inspired by the couple's fathers, who instilled in them "our deep love for Texas," Cody told Fox 26.

The couple's friends, Jason and Kayla Ogden and Chris and Kim Grantham, helped reinforce their decision to take an unconventional path with the pool. Indeed, they all voted unanimously for the Texas pool and contributed to the final design.