Statue-filled 'once in a lifetime' house comes with vintage cars, custom features

A “one of a kind” house has hit the market – and they really mean one of a kind.

The eccentric 3 bed, 2 bath and 2 half bath home in Detroit, MI, was built in 1951, and proudly displays its 1950s Frigidaire appliances and 1950s bath tiles.

But its midcentury kitchen equipment isn’t what makes the statue-filled, design-heavy “Lion Gate Estate” so special, it’s the “painstaking attention to detail,” the listing writes.

The “once in a lifetime offering,” as the $550,000 listing refers to it, comes with a heated swimming pool, outdoor shower, custom two car garage with hand-painted murals, finished basement and “mind blowing decorative flair,” which shows in the post’s 70 photos.

“Every aspect of ‘Lion Gate Estate’ has been articulated with painstaking attention to detail,” the listing reads before declaring that the pad comes with “too many custom features to list!”

Even if you’re not into the gaudy aesthetic, the unique digs do come with some pretty impressive perks. Included in the $550,000 price tag is a Kohler Campbell baby grand player piano and two vintage cars: a custom-built 1966 Cadillac Fleetwood Sedan, and a custom-built 1974 Lincoln Mark IV Coupe.

But before you run out to get a look at this Michigan marvel, note that you must give the seller “48 hours notice and proof of funds” before viewing the “as is” property.

You also better check the weather – this ornate half a million dollar dwelling can only be shown “on sunny days.”