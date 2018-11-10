Rustic, lakeside South Carolina vacation home asking under $200K

House hunters in the market for a vacation home in South Carolina just may fall in love with a lodge-style property overlooking Lake Hartwell, priced to sell at $195,900.

Situated on a 7,405 square foot lot, 420 Fields Avenue in Anderson boasts a three bedroom, two and a half bath home, according to its listing on Realtor.com.

Though the home is not directly adjacent to the lake, the listing features “gorgeous deep water views” from five different vantage points in the unit.

7 THINGS A HOME BUYER NEVER WANTS TO SEE IN YOUR LIVING ROOM

Interested buyers will be impressed with the home’s high ceilings, many windows, wooden floors, rustic cabinetry, and cozy brick fireplace in the open-layout living room.

Better yet, each bedroom features glass sliding doors that open onto a shared balcony with lovely lakeside views. A screened-in porch and upstairs loft both promise versatile potential for a variety of uses.

Large groups of vacationers are sure to delight in the rustic home’s roomy accommodations. The home sleeps twelve – not to mention the opportunities for "bunking up" that the 650 square foot screened in porch offers.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The house is two hours west from the state’s capital city of Columbia.