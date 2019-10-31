Shipping container intended as Airbnb rental deemed 'appalling' by town council: 'An abomination'

A shipping container converted into a vacation rental has been branded "an abomination" by furious local lawmakers.

The container, which has no planning permission, came under scrutiny by concerned officials with a district council in Lincolnshire, England, who were worried about its design and location.

The retrospective planning application for the container, which is located behind the Eat Drink Sleep B&B in the town of Sleaford, was rejected by a planning sub-committee on Tuesday.

North Kesteven District Council said members of the planning sub-committee had labeled it "appalling." But the container's owner claimed the rental was "in keeping with the industrial nature of Moneys Mill area," and that the unit would soon be painted, and installed with a natural roof garden.

"'Appalling, ghastly, horrible, truly hideous, an abomination, awful' — all reactions by councilors in response to this shipping container being used as an Airbnb in Sleaford," the North Kesteven District Council wrote in a scathing Facebook post.

"A planning committee last night refused a retrospective application for it to be used behind EDS B&B at Southgate, where it was felt to be incongruous with a conservation area and harmful to the area and its listed buildings.

"One side is already converted into a 'pod' with access cut into container wall, shower, toilet, seating, double bed, etc. Solar panels and outdoor area with artificial grass were planned to complete the set-up."

The application was put under scrutiny by councilor David Suiter.

"Containers are increasingly being used as building materials. Some of them have received awards for their design and they can be built relatively quickly," Suiter told a local paper.

"The application was basically a raw container that hadn't been cladded and it was in a conservation area. It looked like something that would be more in keeping with an industrial site than in the center of Sleaford," he added. "I hope the applicant will consider taking on board all the advice the committee gave and come back with a new application."

The decision faced fierce backlash with some people calling it "utter rubbish."

"I'm sorry but utter rubbish, these pods are great, can't believe that the council would stand in the way of much needed and well-thought-out accommodation, and the fact they're recycled shipping containers is even better," one critic of the council's decision wrote. "I hope this can be re-presented to the council and they reconsider their decision."

"I think it's fab inside," another agreed. "They could always just paint the outside to help it blend in a little but maybe the idea is for it to stand out."

"To be fair all they really need to do is put in an order for it to be clad appropriately to fit the area," someone else said. "Would be a good idea if [the council] took note of what's possible, because if we did more of this, then we could house the homeless very well and very cheaply."

The container was intended for use as two Airbnb rooms, complete with running water, electricity and plumbing.