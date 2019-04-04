3 inexpensive ways to upgrade your home this spring

Spring has sprung across much of the nation, and for better or worse, that means one thing for most homeowners: spring cleaning.

THIN, 90-FOOT STRIP OF LAND SELLING FOR $18G IN CALIFORNIA

But amid the sweeping, scrubbing and trashing, there’s always room for improvement. And according to Shay Millheiser of HGTV’s “Flipping Austin,” even the most inexpensive upgrades can make a huge difference.

Millheiser, a real-estate agent, renovator and design expert, visited the set of “Fox and Friends” on Thursday morning to share her top tips for keeping your home looking fresh and modern — all while keeping costs low.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Check out the video above to see Millheiser’s inexpensive and hassle-free ideas — including one of her “favorite products” for refreshing your walls, and another for adding some modern curb appeal to your home.