San Francisco area lighthouse offering couple $130G to operate island inn

A lighthouse in the San Francisco Bay Area is looking for a new couple to run the unique digs – and is offering a sizable paycheck to accompany it.

East Brother Light Station, on a 0.7 acre island between San Pablo and San Francisco bay, operates as a bed and breakfast, open four days a week. The Victorian light house built in 1874 was converted into a five-bedroom inn in 1979, Fox 23 reported.

Since then, it has been a tourist destination. But come April, this hotspot will be without a caretaker.

Che Rodgers and Jillian Meeker, the current operators, are leaving their post this spring, and are looking for someone to take over the daily operations – as well as the $130,000 salary.

However, before you start updating your resume, you might want to note the very specific requirements.

"The successful candidates will be a couple, one of whom must possess a Coast Guard commercial boat operator's license," the not-for-profit which operates the location wrote in a press release. "They will operate the five-room inn, serving both dinner and breakfast, as well as providing ferry service for guests and all other tasks from chef to maid. High quality culinary experience and capability will be a critical qualification. The inn is open four days a week, and the island is also available for day use and special events. The new keepers will start in mid-April 2019, allowing two weeks for training.”

Richmond Mayor Tom Butt, who is the president of the nonprofit that oversees the light station, says there has been a lot of interest in the position since posting the job. However, Butt concedes that many of the applications have been from unqualified people, SF Gate reported.

Though Butt also points out that the $130,000, which is split between the couple, is not the most the keepers can make.

"If they work hard to market and book the inn and operate efficiently, there is potentially more income for them. Over the last couple of years, the innkeepers income has been about $130,000. It is split between them. The corporation's share is used for insurance, maintenance, capital improvements, etc. We also have lots of volunteers who do maintenance and management," said Butt to SF Gate.

If cooking, cleaning and operating a boat – while bringing in six-figures – sounds like your idea of a good time, the application can be downloaded here.