A sprawling mansion next to a museum in Tulsa, Okla., is currently the most expensive piece of property in the state.

Listed for $7.5 million and located just minutes from downtown, the mansion is the sister estate to the Philbrook Museum of Art, sitting just across the street.

The museum is centered on an Italian-style villa built in the 1920s. Filled with ornate gardens, the gorgeous 25-acre grounds are regularly used for weddings and other celebrations.

Instagram photos of the grounds, as seen near the Philbrook Museum, are also certainly worthy of a peek.

Placed on the market a couple of months ago, the companion Mediterranean-style villa was designed by Richardson Robinson and sits on its own meticulously landscaped two acres. The high-end interior, featuring muted colors and tailored edges, was designed by Charlotte Moss.

Built in 2001, the 17,000-square-foot mansion has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and four half-baths. It comes with a five-car garage.

From its gleaming chandeliers to its ornate woodwork, the luxurious residence reflects an exquisite attention to detail. It last changed hands in 2013 for $5 million.

The estate's sheer size and aesthetic make it ideal for entertaining on a large scale. From fundraisers to holiday parties, this house begs to be dressed up and filled with friends and family.

Who wouldn't want an invitation to roam around Tulsa's grandest home?

This post, "Oklahoma's Most Expensive Home Is Situated Right Next to a Museum," appeared first on Realtor.com®.