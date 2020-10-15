New York home's giant Halloween spider décor goes viral: 'That’s how you keep kids away'

Although 2020 may have been a letdown, Halloween doesn’t have to be, as “giant” is apparently the name of the game when it comes to dramatic décor this year.

A home in western New York has gone viral for an outrageously oversized display, featuring an inflatable spider creeping down a cobweb as high as the house itself.

The village of East Aurora is home to the headquarters of Fisher-Price, where David Moomaw used to work as a toy engineer, WKBW reports.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the homeowner was inspired to go all-out to lift spirits this spooky season.

"With so much going on this year I thought Halloween wasn't going to be the same and I felt if there was ever a time that we needed something other to look at it was now," Moomow, who is now retired, explained.

In May, he started building the animatronic arachnid that now floats down a cobweb from the roof to the ground of his home, in a stunt that’s shot to social media stardom. Footage of the shuffling spider has been viewed 8 million times since hitting TikTok this week, spooking scaredy cats and amusing Halloween enthusiasts.

“Yeah y’all can keep the candy,” a skeptic said.

“That’s how you keep kids away,” another agreed.

“I need to live in this town,” one fan argued.

“Imagine being drunk and seeing that,” another imagined.

Other TikTokers fixated on how much the massive monster likely cost to construct, and keep running.

“I wish I had that much disposable income,” one pined.

“That just screams ‘full size candy bars here,’” another echoed.

One East Aurora local verified the magnificence of Moomaw’s masterpiece, adding that his kids “demand to visit this almost every night now.”

