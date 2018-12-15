Harvey Weinstein's $25.6 million NYC townhouse gutted by new owners

Harvey Weinstein’s former West Village home has been gutted — with no trace of the disgraced movie man left, Page Six can reveal.

Weinstein was forced to sell the Bank Street home he shared with ex-wife Georgina Chapman after being accused of sexual misconduct.

The property — originally purchased by Weinstein in 2006 for $14.95 million — sold for $25.6 million in March to an anonymous buyer.

The home was bought by an LLC called Cheget — and a $20 million mortgage agreement for the property was signed by Oaktree Capital Management co-founder Bruce Karsh.

Now, the stunning home has been torn apart by builders who are preparing it for the new owner.

Our photos show that it has been taken down to the studs during its renovation, while the outside is completely boarded up, with windows sealed.

An onlooker said: “I walked by and just thought that all traces of Harvey are being wiped away. It’s as if he was never there.”

The house is opposite celeb eatery the Waverly Inn and hosted a Hillary Clinton 2016 fundraiser for guests including Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Amid scandal, Weinstein’s unloaded what’s believed to be nearly $53 million worth of property.

Meanwhile, Chapman’s living upstate and doing “really well,” according to pals.

A rep for Oaktree did not immediately return the New York Post’s request for comment.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. Read the full story here.