New Jersey landlord praised for waiving 3 months of rent: 'He exemplifies the spirit we need to see'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A New Jersey landlord is getting some serious praise from both his tenants and his state after he chose to waive rent for 3 months during the coronavirus outbreak.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

David Placek decided to waive rent for April, May and June as the global pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the health and the economic security of many Americans.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The landlord, who owns 12 rental units in Montclair, will be forgoing more than $50,000 in rent for the three months, ABC7 reported.

"By and large we've gotten a good reception from our tenants, they're happy that we were able to do this early on and really able to show them some compassion and feelings for what they might be going through," said Placek to the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His tenants haven’t been the only ones recognizing Placek for his generous offer. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy recently paid tribute to Placek on Twitter.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Murphy praised the man as “exemplif[ying] the spirit we need to see right now.”