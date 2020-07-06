Man shocked when neighbor cuts only part of shared lawn: 'Glorious pettiness'

There’s no place like home – unless you have annoying neighbors.

One good-humored Twitter user has had a field day poking fun at the apparent start of a turf war, after his next-door neighbor mowed only their side of a shared front lawn.

“Next door with top class grass banter,” a Twitter user named Matty joked online last Wednesday, in a hilarious post that has since gone viral with over 88,000 likes and 7,000 shares. As seen in two hysterical photos, the neighbor trimmed only their side of the grass, as demarcated by where the two homes touch – leaving the other strip to grow wild with weeds.

“Decided I am going to leaving it, when their grass grows back I'll mow mine,” the Liverpool man wrote in a follow-up message. “I will like this game.”

Commenters were quite amused with the grass sass, sharing tales of their own local lawn disputes and suggestions for Matty to playfully strike back against the passive-aggressive neighbor.

These ideas included installing a “keep off the grass" sign or an 8-foot fence, or, alternatively, growing a "no man's land" strip of grass or planting wildflowers.

"Glorious pettines in its finest hour,” one Twitter user described the trivial tensions.

"You need to knock and see if you can borrow his lawnmower" another cracked.

Despite the overnight hype, the grass might be greener on the other side.

“This blew up massively. Which has left me wondering if the neighbors have seen it,” Matty wondered online the next day.

