Log cabin-style Kentucky home, made with hand-hewn reclaimed wood, selling for $250G

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
This charming three bedroom, log-cabin style house has hit the market in Jackson, and offers the chance to embrace a country lifestyle to the fullest.

This charming three bedroom, log-cabin style house has hit the market in Jackson, and offers the chance to embrace a country lifestyle to the fullest.

My old Kentucky home: This three bedroom, log-cabin style house has hit the real estate market to the tune of $250,000, and offers the opportunity to embrace a country lifestyle to the fullest. Features of the "cozy" getaway include a wrap-around front porch, fireplaces, slate floors, and hand-hewn log interiors, bundled on 17 acres with a small barn, fish pond and garden.

Interested buyers best be fans of wood interiors of all kinds, because this house is brimming with them.

(Courtesy of Laken Ruth, United Real Estate)

Though the home was constructed in 2015, its owner envisioned the design of the “dream cabin” long ago, and personally collected wood (for years) for the cause.

(Courtesy of Laken Ruth, United Real Estate)

(Courtesy of Laken Ruth, United Real Estate)

“My dream cabin built out of old hand-hewn logs from barns and other smaller log cabins that were purchased. Saving these old logs has been a passion of mine for years, then turning them into a beautiful cabin has been a dream come true,” the owner said, as per the property’s Realtor page.

(Courtesy of Laken Ruth, United Real Estate)

Today a reality, the seller's 2,015 square foot home is priced for sale at $250G, and is billed as having a "homey" ambiance with "personality and primitive charm" that can be felt as soon as one steps inside. The unit features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open living room floor plan, large windows, a vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, a coal-burning stove, and stone and wrought iron accents. An unfinished basement "offers tons of possibilities" for multi-purpose use, as per the listing page.

The property’s sprawling acreage is also a ready home for pets or livestock, too.

(Courtesy of Laken Ruth, United Real Estate)

Still available for sale after hitting the market in January, this home could be used as a permanent residence or vacation-type getaway spot. Jackson is roughly 85 miles southeast of the city of Lexington, and billed by some as the "Horse Capital of the World."

(Courtesy of Laken Ruth, United Real Estate)

(Courtesy of Laken Ruth, United Real Estate)

(Courtesy of Laken Ruth, United Real Estate)

“Home in America,” Fox News Lifestyle’s Real Estate series, spotlights quirky, real-life houses for sale in the USA, on the market for $250,000 or less. 

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak