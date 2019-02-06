Kylie Jenner shares peek inside over-the-top mansion: 'I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it'

While many American 21-year-olds busy themselves with school, work or friends, Kylie Jenner has kept herself occupied in recent months with a major interior design renovation of her Hidden Hills home. New photos of the glam, girly pad have recently hit the internet and they’re making some green (or rather pink) with envy.

“Kylie is the ultimate celebrity, the ultimate influencer. For someone her age to have achieved so much is frankly astonishing,” designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard told Architectural Digest in an exclusive feature, highlighting the makeup mogul’s new digs. “When we started this project, she wasn’t even old enough to drink legally. This was her first really grown-up house.”

“I told Martyn I wanted a fresh, fun vibe to match the way I was feeling. Color was essential. I love pink, and I wanted a lot of it!” Jenner said of her vision.

In her playful-yet-luxe style aesthetic, elements of the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s home include pink leather furniture, neon signs, Marilyn Monroe portraits, an indoor living room swing, Lucite accents, and a custom makeup room complete with Barbie artwork.

“My closets and glam room are very personal to me, even down to the size of each drawer, so they fit my specific products and clothes. I spend a lot of time in those rooms, so we had to make sure they were perfect,” the Kylie Cosmetics mogul said of the favorite space.

Jenner also admitted that her one-year-old daughter has already made her presence known in the grand home.

“Stormi has definitely taken over the house with her toys,” Jenner joked to AD.