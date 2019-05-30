Lena Dunham sells Brooklyn apartment at a loss: report

It’s the end of an era for Lena Dunham — the “Girls” creator is in contract to finally unload her Brooklyn apartment. The outspoken star’s airy Williamsburg condo was last asking $2.65 million – less than the $2.9 million she bought it for in April 2018.

The 33-year-old actress, writer and producer was officially in the process of selling the pad at 60 Broadway, The New York Post reported on May 29.

According to a listing page, the pre-war, loft-style, pet-friendly condominium boasts three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, plus 13-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and stunning views of Manhattan, Brooklyn and the East River across its 1,987 square foot space.

Other building amenities include a full-time doorman, a resident manager, handyman, a library lounge, bike storage and a roof terrace.

In the fall, Dunham told The Cut that though her "whole identity was, like, Brooklyn" she was happy to embrace a new chapter with digs in Manhattan's West Village.

“Now I’m like, ‘Thank you, Lord.’ I’m back amongst my tribe, which is like old people puttering around the health-food store,” Dunham said.

The unit first hit the market in November 2018 for $3 million.