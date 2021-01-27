Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's old DC home renting for $18K a month

The Washington, D.C. home where Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner lived during her father's presidential administration is now up for rent.

The recently renovated colonial in the posh Kalorama neighborhood boasts six bedrooms and 6.5 baths, currently leasing for $18,000 a month, according to a Realtor.com listing.

The not-so-humble abode, built in 1923, measures a sprawling 7,300-sqaure-feet, with wood floors, crown moldings, and recessed lighting throughout. Quite family-friendly, the interior features a dining area, formal dining room and a family room off the kitchen.

The listing touts the property as "one of the most well-known and photographed houses on the planet, given recent tenants."

Indeed, the couple's DC digs was the site of multiple community protests, during which activists called for the protection of undocumented immigrants during the Trump administration, Washingtonian reported.

The prestigious Tracy Place property is also being advertised for its "notable neighbors throughout." The next renter will be "a stone throw away" from former President Barack Obama's home, minutes to regional airports and steps from Rock Creek Park.

Trump and Kushner are reportedly leasing a condo in Miami while their new home is being built on an Indian Creek Island lot they bought for $32 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.