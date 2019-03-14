Inside the super-luxurious yacht where Olivia Jade was vacationing with USC pals

Lori Loughlin’s oldest daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, was reportedly spending spring break on a super-luxurious yacht with friends — at least before the college admissions scandal took the wind out of her sails.

The yacht, named Invictus, is owned by Rick Caruso, a real estate mogul who also serves as chairman of the Board of Trustees at the University of Southern California, where the 19-year-old is enrolled.

Caruso told TMZ on Wednesday that his own daughter Gianna was on the boat in the Bahamas with a “group of students” including Giannulli, but left once news of the allegations came to light, after spending just one night aboard Invictus — but what a night it must have been.

The Invictus, built by Delta Marine and christened by Caruso in 2013, is described as a 2016-foot vessel with “sophisticated exterior design” as well as “timeless styling, beautiful furnishings and sumptuous seating” throughout, according to a listing on Yacht Charter Fleet, a database for charter yacht rates.

The six-deck Invictus is also said to sleep 12 guests (and capable of carrying 19 crew members) in its nine bedrooms. Notable features include a fold-down cabana deck in the stern, a small pool on the sundeck, a gym, a theater and an elevator.

The vessel is reportedly equipped with “an ultra-modern stabilization system to reduce roll motion effect and ensure the ultimate comfort,” according to Yacht Charter Fleet.

The yatch is also available for rentals, at $616,500 per week (summer rate) and $525,000 per week (winter rate), People notes.

Giannulli reportedly disembarked and returned to Los Angeles to face the allegations that could result in her getting expelled from USC.

Her parents, “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, became embroiled in the controversy earlier this week amid allegations that dozens of affluent individuals reportedly paid to help get their children admitted to top colleges across the country.

Loughlin was taken into custody on Wednesday, but was released on $1 million bond. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, appeared in court and was released also on $1 million bond.