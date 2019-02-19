Home that inspired James Bond creator Ian Fleming hits market for $1.17 million

A house that may have inspired the early James Bond stories has hit the market in England — though buyers will likely have to stock the liquor cabinet with gin, vodka and Bond’s various other vices themselves.

The home, located in Nuffield, near Henley-on-Thames, in England, sits on a plot of land that was once the site of the Huntercombe Golf Club, where James Bond creator, Ian Fleming, was reportedly a member for 32 years, according to The Oxford Times.

According to the outlet, Fleming would sit in the club’s library to write, and he even mentioned the club in 1959’s “Goldfinger,” wherein Bond tells Auric Goldfinger that he once “played off 9 at Huntercombe.”

The golf club was later converted into six luxury homes in 1967, one of which is now on the market for 900,000 pounds, or $1.17 million, SWNS reports.

“It’s a beautiful spacious home with real elegance and character,” say owners John and Debbie Hilliar, who originally rented the home before purchasing it from their landlord four years ago.

In addition to its four double-bedrooms, three baths and a double garage, the three-floor home also features two sitting rooms — one of which reportedly used to be the library where Fleming did some of his writing.

The house, currently listed with Stowhill Estates, also sits between a golf course and park area, according to the listing.

The Hilliars explained they’re selling the home in order to purchase an inn.