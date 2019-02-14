320-square-foot cottage in New Hampshire on market for $2M: report

A tiny New Hampshire cottage sitting on a 0.34-acre site is on the market for $2 million, a report said.

The listing for the nearly 80-year-old home boasts the real estate property as the "last large lot available" near downtown Portsmouth's historic and desirable South End, according to the Boston Globe.

“This is probably one of if not the most-sought-after neighborhood in Portsmouth,” broker Liz Levey-Pruyn of RE/Max Shoreline told the Globe Wednesday.

The one-bedroom, 320-square-foot cottage dates back to 1940, according to city records. The property was a former candy store in the waterfront city, the paper reported.

“If someone built there, you would have water views,” Levey-Pruyn said of the lot.