Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

REAL ESTATE
Published

320-square-foot cottage in New Hampshire on market for $2M: report

Amy Lieu
By Amy Lieu | Fox News
A tiny New Hampshire cottage sitting on less than half an acre of land is on the market for $2 million.

A tiny New Hampshire cottage sitting on less than half an acre of land is on the market for $2 million. (Liz Levey-Pruyn of RE/Max)

A tiny New Hampshire cottage sitting on a 0.34-acre site is on the market for $2 million, a report said.

The listing for the nearly 80-year-old home boasts the real estate property as the "last large lot available" near downtown Portsmouth's historic and desirable South End, according to the Boston Globe.

THE MOST EYE-POPPING TINY HOMES

“This is probably one of if not the most-sought-after neighborhood in Portsmouth,” broker Liz Levey-Pruyn of RE/Max Shoreline told the Globe Wednesday.

The one-bedroom, 320-square-foot cottage dates back to 1940, according to city records. The property was a former candy store in the waterfront city, the paper reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If someone built there, you would have water views,” Levey-Pruyn said of the lot.

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.