Historic brick home in Kentucky rumored to be part of Underground Railroad, according to real estate listing

If walls could talk, those of this stately brick home in Kentucky, selling for just under $250,000, would surely have some rich stories to share.

Built in 1842, the Georgian-style colonial in Millersburg features four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and what's rumored to be quite a storied past: The all-American home was reportedly part of the Underground Railroad, and later said to be used by a college at the end of the nineteenth century, according to its Realtor page.

Notable elements of the 4,932-square-foot unit include a dramatic winding staircase in the main interior entryway, large living room, formal dining room, parlor, multiple fireplaces and large windows. Hardwood floors, exposed brick walls and partially exposed ceiling beams are united by a spacious layout.

The property sits on 0.75 leafy acres — complete with a large backyard and patio area — and has a detached two-car garage. Out front, the white molding, exterior stone entry staircase dark green front door and window shutters contribute to its curb appeal, too.

Millersberg is roughly 100 miles east of Louisville, the largest city in the Bluegrass State.

