Duo recalls encountering entity in 'haunted' house that was later given away for free

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Some offers are just too good to be true.

A house in Louisiana recently made headlines after it was listed for free on social media (with the caveat that the taker be willing to move it off the landowner’s property), yet still took several months to find a taker. According to reports, the house has a history of ghostly activity.

Now, a team of ghost hunters is sharing their experience in the building, during which they say they encountered a disturbing entity.

Realtor Sylvia McLain advertised the property on Facebook in March, writing that the house was "free" for anyone willing to move it. While the post garnered some attention, some social media users left comments claiming that the house was haunted. A few posts came from people claiming to have had personal experiences in the house.

BLACK BEAR BREAKS INTO TENNESSEE VACATION RENTAL, STEALS POUNDS OF CANDY, BAGS OF CHIPS

Cindy Parr and Greg Matlock, a ghost hunting duo from New Orleans, spoke with The Sun about their experience in the house when they investigated it. According to them, while in the house, the batteries for their equipment would drain unusually quickly.

Parr told the outlet, “On the second day, we actually went in and stayed the night, it killed five of our batteries, (supernatural entities) feed off the energy. We asked for a sign if it wanted us to leave, and it shut down a light, we were like, OK, but we didn't leave yet. The bedroom door that was Ms. Adele's (a former resident of the house), that opened up and then closed. It is definitely haunted, it was very creepy.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I turned into the room and saw this black mass standing there, it wasn't a shadow or anything like that, it was pretty wide,” Matlock continued. “I don't think it was the older lady, I think it was something totally different, the figure was bigger and stood about 6 feet. It started to turn and I just thought, 'Oh no' and ran out, I was done, it was unbelievable, everything just slowed down.”

Matlock says his experience in the house left him feeling drained as well.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"It wasn't just me seeing it,” he explained, “it was what I felt when it was there, you could feel the power, it was bad, not a good situation to be in at all. We got out and I was definitely exhausted, it draws energy from you, my chest was even hurting.”