Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

San Diego
Published

For rent: San Diego backyard shed for $1,050 a month

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 2

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 2 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Renters in San Diego could be in for a case of sticker shock if they're in the market for a backyard shed.

A listing recently posted online advertises a 200-square-foot studio for $1,050 a month. The unit is located in what appears to be a backyard shed behind a home in the city's North Park neighborhood.

"I was amazed it was going for that much money," neighborhood resident Joe Moreno told KGTV. "Does it have plumbing? I mean, does it have facilities?"

A backyard San Diego's  North Park neighborhood is renting for $1,050 a month. 

A backyard San Diego's  North Park neighborhood is renting for $1,050 a month.  (Zumper.com)

The area is considered one of San Diego's most walkable neighborhoods. J.D. Management, which is renting the unit, told the news station the rent is $300 less than what the last tenant paid.

That renter paid $1,100 a month for two years.

SAN FRANCISCO’S LEAST EXPENSIVE HOME STILL COSTS $600G

A 200-square-foot backyard shed in San Diego will cost renters $1,050 a month.

A 200-square-foot backyard shed in San Diego will cost renters $1,050 a month. (Zumper.com)

The company said it doesn't expect to have trouble finding takers.

"Maybe it is high for what it is offered at, but the reality is that the square footage and the location is exactly what this market needs," Alan Nevin, director of research at the Xpera group, told the outlet.

The unit comes with plumbing, a kitchen with a small refrigerator and stove, laminate flooring and air-conditioning.

The unit comes with a small kitchenette and bathroom. 

The unit comes with a small kitchenette and bathroom.  (Zumper.com)

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

It doesn't include a parking space.

Applicants must earn 2.5 times the rent and have a credit score of at least 650.