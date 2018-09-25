'Fixer Upper' carpenter Clint Harp reveals how he brings Joanna Gaines' designs to life

Though Chip and Joanna Gaines’ “Fixer Upper” chapter may have come to a close, their beloved carpenter Clint Harp is excited to begin a new one of his own.

Discussing his new book "Handcrafted: A Woodworker's Story" on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday, the father of three shared the story of his serendipitous meeting with Chip before HGTV fame and just how he handles Joanna’s wildest design requests.

“Does she ever bring you a design for something and you just go, ‘How am I gonna do that?!’” host Steve Doocy asked of the carpenter’s long-running Harp Design Co. partnership with the Gaines family.

“I say ‘How am I gonna do that?!’ to everything, because, you know, I’m still figuring it out,” the Waco-based carpenter replied with a laugh.

“That’s the point of the book. Everyone sees this guy on television and they think, ‘He’s got it all figured out, he knows exactly what he’s doing,’ and the point is, I don’t. I’m actually figuring it out as I go,” he said.

“I get a new project and I step into it and I go, “OK, how am I going to do this one?” Harp added.

Harp and his wife, Kelly, are set to star in an upcoming show called “Wood Work,” which premieres on the DIY network in May.