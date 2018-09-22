Expand / Collapse search
Matt Lauer sells Upper East Side apartment for $650,000 above asking price

Disgraced newsman Matt Lauer officially has the Upper East Side apartment where he was fired from NBC off his hands, pocketing $650,000 above the asking price in the process.

On September 21, NYC property records confirmed that that the 60-year-old former “Today” show host has sold the swanky four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath unit at 133 East 64th Street for $8 million to Khalil Barrage of the Invus Group, the New York Post reports.

Lauer’s former weekday home first hit the market in early April for a cool $7.35 million.

According to the listing page, the 11-room, pre-war unit in “triple-mint condition” features a private elevator, library, fireplace, kitchen with multiple ovens, laundry room and two dressing rooms on what’s billed as "the best street on the Upper East Side.”

Meanwhile, Lauer's palatial 8,000-square-foot Hamptons estate in Sag Harbor is still on the market for $12.75 million.

He also the remains the owner of a lakeside ranch in New Zealand

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.

 

