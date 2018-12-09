Expand / Collapse search
Elvis’ Palm Springs honeymoon hideout listed at $2.695 million

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
The Palm Springs home has returned to the market. (Google Maps)

Some Elvis Presley fans are about to be All Shook Up learning that they can own a piece of The King for only a few million dollars.

The Palm Springs pad, where Elvis and new bride Priscilla Presley hid out after their secret wedding in 1967, is back on the market for $2.695 million – nearly three times less than the $5.9 million asking price it was listed at only a year ago.

Once billed as the “House of Tomorrow,” the modernist residence was built in 1960, and originally listed for $9.5 million.

1st May 1967: American rock musician Elvis Presley (1935 - 1977) and his wife, Priscilla Beaulieu Presley, hugging each other on their wedding day, Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images)

The William Krisel-designed abode features futuristic pod-like structures and floating stairs as part of its unique look. The 5,000-square-foot home has floor-to-ceiling windows and a chic 60’s vibe with a suspended, see-through fireplace and stone accented walls.

The kitchen continues the round aesthetic with a circular free-standing island complete with indoor grill. Heading up the narrowing stairs, a drape-heavy bedroom, one of five, sits surrounded by windows and closets lining the walls.

The King of Rock and Roll’s love nest also comes with a swimming pool in the backyard – as well as some memorabilia of Elvis himself. As the Seattle Times reports, all art and furnishings, including portraits of the cultural icon, are included in the nearly $2.7 million sale.

Elvis and Priscilla divorced in 1973, six years after getting married. Elvis later died in 1977 from a heart attack.

