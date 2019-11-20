Expand / Collapse search
Couple steals ice cream from open house after faking interest in listing, surveillance images show

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
One conniving couple in California may have a “rocky road” ahead if they're caught and charged for stealing knickknacks from open houses.

The crooks, who are suspected of multiple thefts in the Rockland area, have most recently been accused of stealing ice cream during a home showing on Saturday, with their alleged actions caught on a surveillance camera.

Realtor Elizabeth Axelgard told Fox News that during her 11 years as a real estate agent, this ice-cream heist marked only the second time one of her clients has had something stolen during an open house.

As seen in the footage, the couple is seen swiping the ice cream from the home's garage freezer during a Nov. 15 open house, at around 1 p.m. The woman then hid the sweet treat in her purse, and both she and the man were able to leave before arousing suspicion, the realtor said.

“This one particular couple came in, moved very quickly towards the back of the property, [they were] excited over the home, then they kind of split. In hindsight, that was an indicator, because couples will usually walk through a home together,”  Axelgard, a Keller Williams real estate agent, told Fox News.

“Fortunately, my client has security cameras, one at the front of the house and one in the garage.”

After the showing, Axelgard said her client returned home and had “a hankering for ice cream” — only to find that it was missing from the garage freezer.

“Immediately, he yelled out to his kids. ‘Where’s my ice cream?’ and the kids insisted they didn't take it," Axelgard said. "My client realized, 'Wait a minute, that’s not even possible.' He went back and watched the surveillance videos, and lo and behold, this couple went into the garage. The man opened the cabinets, and the woman went to the freezer, and could be seen dropping something into her handbag.”

Inspired to spread the word for safety reasons, Axelgard shared images of the ice-cream crooks to social media, KOVR reports. She was soon stunned to learn that other local agents not only recognized the couple from attending open houses in the Rockland area, but at least one other agent reported that the offenders likely stole something from one of their client’s homes as well.

Although Axelgard's client has decided not to press charges following the theft, another homeowner in the area may be filing a police report after realizing their candle holders may have been seized by the same ice cream-swiping pair, she said.

The real estate professional added that she’s mystified as to why the couple may be motivated to lift small goods from other people’s homes.

“It’s almost as if it’s some kind of a thrill thing, it doesn’t make sense,” she said.

About seven years ago, Axelgard said that a man stole expensive migraine pills from a client’s bathroom medicine cabinet during an open house, noting that the theft of prescription medicines is much more common than a food item.

The realtor exclaimed that though she wasn’t sure what flavor ice cream was pilfered, it’s “certainly going to be a rocky road for these folks when they catch them!”

In the future, Axelgard reminded home sellers to always take caution when opening their properties up to the public and to lean on their real estate agent for support.

“Just know that 99.99 percent of all agents do everything we can to keep our clients’ homes safe,” she said. “[But] sellers do need to be aware that theft can happen, and things can walk off. There’s always that risk.”

The realtor also jooked that although she wasn’t sure what flavor of ice cream was pilfered, it’s “certainly going to be a rocky road for these folks when they're caught!”

