Hockey fan steals ice cream cone from unsuspecting victim in viral video — but was it fake?

A man at a Carolina Hurricanes hockey game against the Ottawa Senators gave everyone a masterclass in how to get away with stealing food — specifically, an ice cream cone — by hiding in plain sight.

Footage of his sneaky scheme also aired during a live Fox Sports broadcast, catapulting the culprit to viral fame. But was the whole thing a hoax, as some on social media have suggested?

The ice cream caper – which played out in the background of the Fox Sports broadcast on Monday before soon going viral on Twitter — appeared to show the world-class cone thief getting away with his crime after delicately lifting the cone out of an unsuspecting Carolina Hurricane fan's hand, leaving behind only a paper sleeve.

The robber then takes a large bite from the vanilla soft-serve before seemingly attempting to replace the ice cream back in the victim’s hand.

However, the victim, now ice-cream-less, catches on to the theft after seeming to go for a bite of his ice cream and realizing it isn't there. He then begins looking around for who might be responsible. But, in another feat of dastardly determination, the thief managed to pivot out of the man’s gaze and get away, ice cream in tow.

The man is now being hailed on Twitter for his “insane skill” during the devious deed.

However, many felt the blatant cone robbery was staged.

The ice cream thief, who was later identified as Weston Davis, did later confirm that he knew the victim, identified as Joe Campen, according to an interview with The Atlantic. However, despite being “good friends,” Davis claims Campen did not know what he was planning beforehand.

“Joe and I are good friends,” said Davis. “He was standing there behind the camera and I just thought I’d mess with him, hoping maybe the camera would get a shot of it.”

Campen added that right after he caught wind of what happened, he saw Davis walking over to buy him another ice cream cone.