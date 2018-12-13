Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

House and Home
Published

Christmas cottage from 'The Holiday' flick selling for $821K

By Lucy Devine | The Sun
close
Cameron Diaz says she is 'actually retired' from actingVideo

Cameron Diaz says she is 'actually retired' from acting

'Charlie's Angels' actress Cameron Diaz has confirmed the rumors that she is retired from acting after reuniting with her former cast members, Selma Blair and Christina Applegate.

It’s mid-December, which means we’ve already watched “The Holiday” three times, drooled over Jude Law and most importantly – had major house envy over Iris’ whimsical countryside cottage.

And we don’t want to cause a frenzy, but we have some big news: The property that inspired the hit film is now up for sale.

Honeysuckle Cottage boasts three bedrooms, picturesque views and is on sale for $821,660.

Honeysuckle Cottage boasts three bedrooms, picturesque views and is on sale for $821,660. (Columbia Pictures)

KATE AND PIPPA MIDDLETON'S FORMER LONDON HOME HITS MARKET

Although the house in the film – named Rosehill Cottage – isn’t actually real (the exterior was built for the movie and the interior scenes filmed on set), the inspiration behind the quintessentially English home came from another property near Dorking in Surrey.

TOKYO - MARCH 14: Actress Cameron Diaz and actor Jude Law attend a photo call and press conference to promote their latest film "The Holiday" at Park Tower Hall on March 14, 2007 in Tokyo, Japan.

TOKYO - MARCH 14: Actress Cameron Diaz and actor Jude Law attend a photo call and press conference to promote their latest film "The Holiday" at Park Tower Hall on March 14, 2007 in Tokyo, Japan. (Getty Images)

Honeysuckle Cottage boasts three bedrooms, picturesque views and is on sale for $821,660.

Located in the pretty village of Holmbury St Mary, the cottage also has an inglenook fireplace, exposed beams and underfloor heating.

And if that wasn’t enough, the exterior looks just like that of Rosehill Cottage from the film.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The front of Honeysuckle Cottage looks very similar. Rightmove also tells The Sun that the property “enjoys delightful landscaped gardens, which incorporates an extensive area of flagstone laid terrace with lovely views.”

And there are also two pubs within walking distance – just like in the movie.

Sounds like the dream, if you've got a spare $821K?

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.