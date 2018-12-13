Christmas cottage from 'The Holiday' flick selling for $821K

It’s mid-December, which means we’ve already watched “The Holiday” three times, drooled over Jude Law and most importantly – had major house envy over Iris’ whimsical countryside cottage.

And we don’t want to cause a frenzy, but we have some big news: The property that inspired the hit film is now up for sale.

KATE AND PIPPA MIDDLETON'S FORMER LONDON HOME HITS MARKET

Although the house in the film – named Rosehill Cottage – isn’t actually real (the exterior was built for the movie and the interior scenes filmed on set), the inspiration behind the quintessentially English home came from another property near Dorking in Surrey.

Honeysuckle Cottage boasts three bedrooms, picturesque views and is on sale for $821,660.

Located in the pretty village of Holmbury St Mary, the cottage also has an inglenook fireplace, exposed beams and underfloor heating.

And if that wasn’t enough, the exterior looks just like that of Rosehill Cottage from the film.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The front of Honeysuckle Cottage looks very similar. Rightmove also tells The Sun that the property “enjoys delightful landscaped gardens, which incorporates an extensive area of flagstone laid terrace with lovely views.”

And there are also two pubs within walking distance – just like in the movie.

Sounds like the dream, if you've got a spare $821K?

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.