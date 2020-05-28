Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Market to reopen June 1 with restrictions

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas will be reopening to the public on June 1 with new health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic. The shopping center closed in March, soon after the global outbreak of COVID-19 was declared a national emergency.

“Together again — June 1! While you’ve been gone, our team has been preparing to make your return as safe and enjoyable as possible,” the Magnolia brand announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

In accordance with state and local guidance, businesses at the marketplace will now limit capacity at a maximum of 50 percent inside each building, while workers must wear masks and gloves. In addition to frequent facility cleanings, single-use menus, floor markers to promote social distancing, instructions for one-way flow through buildings (when possible) and reduced seating will also be employed.

“As we move into this new season, we are reminded that all of the best things — home, family, friendship, and good food — are still the best things,” Magnolia said in a statement. “We are grateful to be a part of this community, and will continue to do all we can to look out for one another.”

Before the pandemic hit, the expansive marketplace owned by the former stars of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” reportedly drew about 30,000 visitors a week.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed retail stores, restaurants and movie theaters to reopen to the public at a limited capacity on May 1.

The launch of the Gaines' upcoming Magnolia Network has also been delayed due to the coronavirus health crisis. Originally slated to air in October, the debut has been pushed back to a yet-unannounced date.

