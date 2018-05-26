Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

House and Home
Published

California cottage under 600 square feet asking nearly $1 million

By | Associated Press
This tiny cottage on Lombardy Lane in Laguna Beach, Calif. is for sale at just shy of $1 millions is shown Friday, May 25, 2018. This one bedroom home is 595 square feet and is a few blocks from the ocean

This tiny cottage on Lombardy Lane in Laguna Beach, Calif. is for sale at just shy of $1 millions is shown Friday, May 25, 2018. This one bedroom home is 595 square feet and is a few blocks from the ocean (AP)

A 595-square-foot Southern California cottage with one bedroom and one bathroom is on the market for just under $1 million.

The Orange County Register reports the price of the tiny abode in tony Laguna Beach dropped to $998,900 this month after being listed for as much as $1.15 million last year.

It's been owned by one family for nearly fifty years.

It's been owned by one family for nearly fifty years. (AP)

CHIP & JOANNA GAINES OFFER FIRST POST-SHOW FLIP HOME FOR UNDER $400K

The Lombardy Lane lodging was built in 1941 and is about five blocks from the Pacific Ocean.

The cottage is evidently just as cozy as it is costly.

The cottage is evidently just as cozy as it is costly. (AP)

Listing agent Gary Boisen of Surterre Properties tells the newspaper it has been in the same family for nearly 50 years.

He says most buyers would probably modernize it to a degree, but even if the city allowed it to be torn down it probably couldn't be rebuilt with the current footprint due to many code changes.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

This story was originally published by the Associated Press.