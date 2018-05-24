Chip & Joanna Gaines offer first post-show flip home for under $400K

"Fixer Upper" may be off airwaves, but business is booming for Chip and Joanna Gaines. In recent weeks, the Waco power couple’s first flip project quietly hit the market for $359,000, a relatively affordable price tag for a home with their official seal.

The three bedroom, two bathroom, 2,032 square foot home is nestled on 0.28 acres in the town of Woodway, just 15 minutes from the much buzzed-about Magnolia Market.

“This beautiful home was renovated by Magnolia Design and Construction. It features an updated kitchen, banquette seating area, wood burning fireplace, updated bathrooms, all new appliances (included) and a fenced in backyard,” Magnolia Realty writes on Facebook of the listing at 10015 Sandalwood Drive.

"All details were selected by Joanna Gaines!” the listing adds.

Hallmarks of the design maven’s signature farmhouse aesthetic abound throughout the charming property. Featuring an airy open floor plan, neutral color palette, vaulted ceiling with wooden beams, French doors and large windows, the property’s future owners will surely be delighted with the breakfast nook, concrete fireplace, open shelving displays and brass hardware accents.

That’s not all – according to the home’s Zillow listing, the property includes “completely remodeled bathrooms, all new appliances including washer and dryer, new flooring, fresh Magnolia Home signature paint, new tile, lighting fixtures, garage door, landscaping and more.”

Sounds like home sweet home, for sure.

