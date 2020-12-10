Apartment hunter finds secret ‘escape route’ hidden inside of kitchen cabinet

Most kitchens have a garbage can hidden inside of a cabinet, but this takes things to a whole new level.

While checking a potential apartment to rent, a London resident came across something truly unexpected. Apparently, the kitchen comes with a hidden exit.

Jamie Wilkes shared a video he recorded of the bizarre feature to his Twitter page, where it has since gone viral. The footage begins by showing what appears to be a normal, cramped apartment kitchen.

The kitchen has what one would normally expect, a sink, a stove and what appears to be a marble countertop. Things take an unexpected turn, however, when the camera pans to a seemingly empty area on the countertop.

HOMEOWNER IN ENGLAND FINDS HIDDEN SHELTER UNDER MANHOLE OVER IN BACKYARD, HAS UNUSUAL PLANS FOR IT

Wilkes then lifts up the countertop, revealing an empty space. He then opens the fake cabinet door, which reveals a staircase hidden behind the kitchen counters. The stairs lead to a door to the outside of the building.

On Twitter, Wilkes wrote, “Viewed a flat today and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to stop thinking about the back door.” Since posting the footage, it has been viewed over 4.8 million times.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Social media users were torn as to whether or not this was a good idea.

One user replied, “So not only can you pretty much never use that counter if you want to use the back door, you also halve your cabinet space.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another user disagreed, however, writing, “As long as you don't store anything on the counter, you have the use of it (for food prep, say) 99% of the time. And you're not losing any cabinet space because it wasn't a cabinet to begin with; it was a stairwell. You're gaining worktop space. I think it's genius.”

One user summed up the general reaction with a post that said, “I can't work out if that's the most genius thing I've ever seen. Or the most disturbing. Possibly both. Mind blown though!”