Homeowner in England finds hidden shelter under manhole cover in backyard, has unusual plans for it

There are worse things you could find under a manhole cover.

A British homeowner decided that, after decades of living at the same property, he would finally see what was hidden under a mysterious manhole cover in his backyard. And as it turns out, the house had a surprise feature that had literally been buried and forgotten about.

After finally removing the lid, Khandu Patel found an air raid shelter dug out under his backyard, The Sun reports. According to the homeowner, he and his wife have lived in the house for 40 years, and had no idea the extra space was underneath their backyard this entire time.

Patel speculates that the shelter dates back to World WarII, and was likely built to withstand air raids.

Patel says he finally discovered the shelter thanks to some extra free time during England's recent lockdowns.

“I’d always wondered why the manhole cover was there,” he told The Sun. “During lockdown, me and a friend decided to lift it up. Under it was concrete. We started digging and it became apparent it was a staircase. It was amazing seeing all the steps exposed.”

After digging out the area with the help of several friends, Patel reportedly discovered a 5-by-10-foot shelter buried 10 feet under the ground. The room had apparently been untouched for several decades, but appeared to still be structurally sound.

While the shelter may originally have been used to protect people from falling bombs, Patel says he plans to use it for something different.

“We’re turning it into a bar,” he said. “It’s going to be where we can relax and when allowed, have family over.”