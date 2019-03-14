AOC asks Twitter for advice for furnishing her DC apartment

After being sworn into Congress three months ago, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is finally fixing up her new Washington, D.C. apartment.

On Wednesday night, the 29-year-old lawmaker took to Twitter to poll her 3.52-million followers on décor advice for the new digs.

“Is Instagram still down? Bc after 2 months almost furnitureless in DC I am trying to take you all on the riveting adventure of getting: a chair,” AOC wrote online. “(Also, if you had to start a new apt from scratch, what would be the first 5 pieces of furniture/items you would get? Asking for me)”

Her honest question prompted over 15,000 replies, ranging from the silly to the snarky and serious.

“Ask Ben Carson. He can probably find you something really nice,” one cynic quipped, referencing the $31,000 dining set controversy involving the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

“Treat yourself to La-Z-Boy? (this is really just an [alley-oop] for you to reply; 'CHRIS, I SEE ENOUGH OF THOSE IN CONGRESS!')” actor Chris O’Dowd joked.

“Table saw,” actor Nick Offerman of “Parks and Rec” offered.

“A WALL!!!” one user cried.

“This is what’s wrong with Democrats. They want to take away a small percentage of money from billionaires so they can live it up by having a chair. Can’t they just stand?” another quipped.

“Can't wait until she builds a Cabinet,” one fan gushed.

Other suggestions for the D-N.Y. rep included an air fryer, a good mattress and a cat, too.

Some, meanwhile, used the opportunity to jab Ocasio-Cortez over their perception of her experience or alleged politics.