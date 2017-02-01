Alaska's Most Expensive House Is a Real Gold Mine

next Image 1 of 3

When we last checked, about a year and a half ago, a 45-acre waterfront property with a German-style chalet was Alaska's priciest property, with a $4,750,000 price tag. But just last week, it was topped by a 31.3-acre property with its own golf course, artesian well, and gold mine (real and documented) -- all for $6,500,000. Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new "most expensive" titleholder!

"There isn't much gold left in the mine," confesses listing agent Jake Kemnitz of Coastal Realty Alaska. "But if you wanted to have your grandkids over to pan for gold, I'm sure that could be set up." The mine was established in 1897, and you can still find old mining equipment -- including water canons -- there.

But perhaps the real gold on the property comes from the views of its private beach. On any given day, you can spot whales, sea lions, eagles, and volcanoes -- that's right, volcanoes. The best part: According to Kemnitz, the property's location on the coast, close to Anchor Point and just north of Homer, keeps it from being buried in snow in the winter, which is relatively mild for Alaska.

But you may prefer to use it as one heck of a luxe summer home. After all, there's a 25-acre executive golf course and driving range, complete with golf carts and a clubhouse that has a beer and wine license.

And if your idea of Alaskan recreation veers more to the hunting and fishing variety, this property accommodates that as well. There's salmon fishing just down the road on the Anchor River, where king and silver salmon run. Or you can take your boat out from the beach and fish for halibut. Moose hunting is only 20 minutes away, on 20,000 acres of Alaska state lands known for some of the best moose hunts in the country.

Reality check: The residence itself is a bit fancier than your typical vacation home or hunting lodge. Measuring 4,322 square feet, it has triple-pane, floor-to-ceiling windows imported from Sweden, and tiles with brass inlay imported from Italy. All the large rooms have a vaulted ceiling with exposed wood beams. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

And lest you think it too remote, you can fly right up to the property, then park your plane on your personal lot adjacent to the local airport -- which considerably shortens the five-hour drive from Anchorage.

So what kind of buyer might be interested in this remote Alaskan paradise, on the market for the very first time ever? "Obviously someone with a lot of money," Kemnitz says with a laugh. "It's a great spot for a retreat or a summer getaway." Or, heck, even a full-time residency.