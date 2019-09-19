Andrew Yang wants to overhaul presidential motorcade with electric cars

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang wants the presidential motorcade to go green.

The longshot candidate with an enthusiastic base of supporters vowed Thursday to replace the presidential motorcade cars with electric vehicles, as part of his emissions-reduction plan.

“The entire White House motor pool will be electric,” he said at a climate change forum hosted by Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service and MSNBC.

He was among several candidates to speak at the forum. He also warned that it’s already too late to prevent “some of the warming” from climate change.

“I’ll stand by the fact that we are too late to curb some of the warming that we’re seeing around the country and the world right now,” Yang said.

The tech entrepreneur who’s seen his White House bid gain traction over the spring and summer lamented that “we should have been doing this work 20 years ago,” but added “the second-best time is now.”

Yang criticized President Trump’s administration as “out to lunch” when it comes to combating climate change.

In introducing his “Lower Emissions, Higher Ground” plan to combat climate change during an event in New Hampshire last month, Yang warned about rising sea levels, saying "we’re just at a point where this is accelerating."

Yang touted that his climate change plan goes further than those of many of his rivals in the record-setting field of roughly 20 Democratic presidential candidates.

Yang’s proposal calls for building a more sustainable national economy, including speeding up the move toward a renewable energy economy, exporting the country’s technologies to try and more quickly build a sustainable economy, moving people both literally and figuratively to higher ground, and trying to reverse the damage already done by climate change.

Among the steps he would take, Yang said, “My plan has a date of 2030 for all vehicles to be emission-free. So, any new vehicle will be emission-free.”