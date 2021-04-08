Wyoming governor signs bill requiring voter ID at polls

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill into law Tuesday that will require residents to show some form of identification when voting in person in the next election.

While some state Democrats criticized the bill as "voter suppression," state Rep. Chuck Gray, a Republican, called it a "victory for the citizens of Wyoming," according to the Cowboy State Daily.

"It is a necessary function of our Republic to provide our citizens with confidence that our elections are secure, fair, and valid," he said. "I am proud that we were able to meet this important milestone for Wyoming." Gray was a sponsor of the bill.

Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, a Republican, said he doesn’t believe the bill will suppress anyone’s vote because of amendments added to it that allow voters to use alternate forms of ID, such as a Wyoming student ID, Medicare ID or a tribal ID card, according to the Oil City News in Casper, Wyo.

MLB COMMISSIONER DECIDED TO MOVE ALL-STAR GAME AFTER PRESSURE FROM STACEY ABRAMS ON VOTING ISSUES: SOURCES

Residents will also be able to avoid paying the $10 Wyoming ID card fee if they’re getting it to vote.

State Rep. Karlee Provenza, a Democrat, said, "We don’t have a problem to go with this ‘solution,’" during House debate on the bill.

She said the state has always prided itself on being different from the rest of the country and doing things the "Wyoming way."

"Without a problem to solve or a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist, we’re jumping on a bandwagon for no real reason," she said, according to Oil City News.

Wyomingites are already required to show ID when registering to vote and the new law won’t affect those who vote by mail, according to the Daily.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The bill comes amid the fierce debate over Georgia’s new voting law that requires an ID to request an absentee ballot and spurred Major League Baseball to move its July All-Star Game out of Atlanta. The decision has made some Republicans, including former President Trump, call for a baseball boycott.

State Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a Republican and sponsor of the Wyoming bill, wondered after it was signed into law, "So which #woke corporation will attack our state next?" according to the Daily.

The law takes effect July 1.