House Of Representatives Politics

Woman told House committee she had sex with Matt Gaetz when she was 17: report

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Rep Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general on Wednesday

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
GOP congressman says Matt Gaetz is a 'disruptor' who would 'take on' the DOJ Video

GOP congressman says Matt Gaetz is a 'disruptor' who would 'take on' the DOJ

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, reacts to Matt Gaetz's nomination for attorney general on 'Your World.'

A woman reportedly told the House Ethics Committee that she had sexual relations with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., when she was 17 years old.

ABC News reported on Thursday that the woman testified to the committee in its investigation into Gaetz, which has now ceased after House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., announced that Gaetz resigned from Congress on Wednesday.

The resignation announcement came hours after President-elect Trump tapped Gaetz to be his attorney general.

The chief counsel for the House Ethics Committee declined to comment when asked by Fox News Digital.

