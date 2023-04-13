Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Abortion
Published

Wisconsin man charged with firebombing pro-life group's office pleads not guilty

Suspect allegedly threw Molotov cocktails into Wisconsin Family Action office in May 2022

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The man whom police say firebombed a pro-life advocacy group's office has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Hridindu Roychowdhury allegedly threw two Molotov cocktails into the offices of Wisconsin Family Action in May 2022.

WISCONSIN MAN CHARGED WITH FIREBOMBING OFFICES OF PRO-LIFE GROUP

Damage is seen in the interior of the Wisconsin Family Action headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin, on May 8, 2022.

Damage is seen in the interior of the Wisconsin Family Action headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin, on May 8, 2022. (Alex Shur / Wisconsin State Journal via AP / File)

Roychowdhury, 29, is charged with one count of attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive.

He was arrested in March at a Boston airport and was in possession of a one-way ticket to Guatemala, officials say. 

PRO-LIFE PREGNANCY CENTER HIRES PRIVATE INVESTIGATORS TO LOOK INTO ATTACK, BLASTS FBI: ‘WHERE’S THE MANHUNT?'

The Madison, Wisconsin, offices of pro-life group Wisconsin Family Action were attacked and vandalized by rioters in May 2022.

The Madison, Wisconsin, offices of pro-life group Wisconsin Family Action were attacked and vandalized by rioters in May 2022. (WKOW)

Law enforcement began pursuing Roychowdhury after tests matched his DNA to samples found at the crime scene, police said.

At the time of the firebombing, no one was in the building. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Threatening graffiti is seen on the exterior of the Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison, Wisconsin, on May 8, 2022.

Threatening graffiti is seen on the exterior of the Wisconsin Family Action offices in Madison, Wisconsin, on May 8, 2022. (Alex Shur / Wisconsin State Journal via AP / File)

One Molotov cocktail thrown into the Wisconsin Family Action office set fire to a bookcase while another failed to ignite.

Spray-painted graffiti was also found on the exterior of the building.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics