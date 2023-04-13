Wisconsin man charged with firebombing pro-life group's office pleads not guilty

The man whom police say firebombed a pro-life advocacy group's office has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Hridindu Roychowdhury allegedly threw two Molotov cocktails into the offices of Wisconsin Family Action in May 2022.

Roychowdhury, 29, is charged with one count of attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive.

He was arrested in March at a Boston airport and was in possession of a one-way ticket to Guatemala, officials say.

Law enforcement began pursuing Roychowdhury after tests matched his DNA to samples found at the crime scene, police said.

At the time of the firebombing, no one was in the building.

One Molotov cocktail thrown into the Wisconsin Family Action office set fire to a bookcase while another failed to ignite.

Spray-painted graffiti was also found on the exterior of the building.