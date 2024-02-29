Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin

Wisconsin Gov. Evers signs deer hunt license price hike into law

GOP-authored measure implements $35 price hike

Associated Press
Published
Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill Thursday that raises the cost for bow and crossbow deer hunting licenses for out-of-state residents.

The Republican-authored measure raises the cost of the licenses by an additional $35 to $200. The state Department of Natural Resources estimates the increase will generate an additional $543,200 annually for the state’s fish and wildlife account.

Tony Evers

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, in Superior, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The DNR has projected that dwindling license sale revenue will leave the account with a nearly $16 million deficit heading into the next state budget.

The Senate and Assembly both passed the bill unanimously earlier this month.

