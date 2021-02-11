Who is paying for Trump impeachment defense lawyers?

The marathon of arguments taking place during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is resulting in some long hours for Trump attorneys Bruce Castor, David Schoen and Michael van der Veen, which raises the question of who is paying for his representation.

Taxpayers are not footing the bill for Trump, who left office before the trial began.

According to a source familiar with Trump's legal arrangements, attorneys' fees are being covered by his campaign's legal budget. The campaign overall reported having $10.7 million cash on hand for the period ending Dec. 31, 2020.

Trump's ardent supporters also helped him cover costs for his first impeachment in early 2020. As he was already in the middle of his presidential campaign, Trump was able to use campaign dollars and money raised by the Republican Party to pay legal expenses, according to the Washington Post.

The Post reported in January 2020 that the Republican National Committee paid for at least two of Trump's attorneys for that case, Jay Sekulow and Jane Raskin.

The first impeachment was a far more drawn out process than the current one. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced an impeachment inquiry in September 2019. After the investigation, a House vote on articles of impeachment, Pelosi's delay before delivering the articles of impeachment to the Senate, and the trial itself, the process did not conclude until Feb. 5.

The second impeachment has moved at a breakneck pace, relative to the first one. Following the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, Trump was swiftly impeached just a week later. The sole article of impeachment was sent to the Senate on Jan. 23, and the Senate proceedings began on Feb. 9.