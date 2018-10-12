Expand / Collapse search
Midterm Elections
Published

Who has Trump endorsed in midterm elections? A list

Kaitlyn Schallhorn
By Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Fox News
Ahead of the midterm elections, President Trump has taken to Twitter to inform his millions of followers who he is endorsing – and he’s confident his support will make the difference.

“As long as I campaign and/or support Senate and House candidates (within reason), they will win,” Trump said in August. “I LOVE the people, [and] they certainly seem to like the job I’m doing. If I find the time, in between China, Iran, the economy and much more, which I must, we will have a giant Red Wave!”

In the weeks leading up to the midterm elections – in which Democrats are hoping to regain control of the House and Senate – Trump has also traveled across the country for Republican candidates.

Read on for a look at whom Trump has endorsed in the 2018 midterm elections.

Alabama

Martha Roby for re-election to Congress

Arizona

Doug Ducey for re-election as governor

Martha McSally for Senate

Arkansas

Asa Hutchinson for re-election as governor

California

John Cox for governor

Paul Cook for re-election to Congress

Diane Harkey for Congress

Devin Nunes for re-election to Congress

Kevin McCarthy for re-election to Congress

Colorado

Walker Stapleton for governor

Connecticut

Bob Stefanowski for governor

Georgia

Brian Kemp for governor

Karen Handel for re-election to Congress

Florida

Ron DeSantis for governor

Rick Scott for Senate

Matt Gaetz for re-election to Congress

Ted Yoho for re-election to Congress

Indiana

Mike Braun for Senate

Kansas

Kris Kobach for governor

Ron Estes for re-election to Congress

Kevin Yoder for re-election to Congress

Louisiana

Clay Higgins for re-election to Congress

Michigan

Bill Schuette for governor

John James for Senate

Minnesota

Jeff Johnson for governor

Karin Housley for Senate

Todd Emmer for re-election to Congress

Jim Hagedorn for Congress

Dave Hughes for Congress

Jason Lewis for re-election to Congress

Pete Stauber for Congress

Mississippi

Cindy Hyde-Smith for Senate

Roger Wicker for re-election to Senate

Missouri

Josh Hawley for Senate

Montana

Matt Rosendale for Senate

Nebraska

Deb Fischer for re-election to Senate

Nevada

Adam Laxalt for governor

Dean Heller for re-election to Senate

Danny Tarkanian for Congress

New Jersey

Jay Webber for Congress

New York

Dan Donovan for re-election to Congress

Tom Reed for re-election to Congress

Lee Zeldin for re-election to Congress

North Dakota

Kevin Cramer for Senate

Ohio

Jim Renacci for Senate

Troy Balderson for re-election to Congress

Oklahoma

Kevin Stitt for governor

Pennsylvania

Lou Barletta for Senate

Keith Rothfus for re-election to Congress

South Carolina

Henry McMaster for governor

Katie Arrington for Congress

Ralph Norman for re-election to Congress

Tennessee

Bill Lee for governor

Marsha Blackburn for Senate

David Kustoff for re-election to Congress

Texas

Greg Abbott for re-election as governor

Ted Cruz for re-election to Senate

Pete Sessions for re-election to Congress

Dan Patrick for re-election to lieutenant governor

Ken Paxton for re-election to attorney general

Glenn Hegar for re-election to comptroller

Christi Craddick for re-election as railroad commissioner

Utah

Mitt Romney for Senate

West Virginia

Patrick Morrisey for Senate

Wisconsin

Scott Walker for re-election as governor

Leah Vukmir for Senate

Bryan Steil for Congress

Wyoming

John Barrasso for re-election to Senate

