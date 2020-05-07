Who are the Republicans and Democrats on the new coronavirus committee?

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Thursday announced the Republicans he is appointing to the new House coronavirus select committee, weeks after Democrats voted to establish the investigative committee to look into the White House team and their handling of the pandemic.

A divided House of Representatives voted April 23 to establish a new investigative committee to monitor the implementation by President Trump and his team of close to $3 trillion in coronavirus relief measures. Democratic leaders had been waiting for Republican leadership to name members to the panel, but Republicans had blasted the committee as being political and redundant to other oversight panels.

PELOSI CREATES NEW HOUSE COMMITTEE WITH SUBPOENA POWER FOR CORONAVIRUS OVERSIGHT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the committee will investigate how the private sector is spending its government funds and press to ensure the federal response is based on science and health experts. The committee will fight against profiteering, political favoritism and price gouging.

STEVE SCALISE WILL BE TOP REPUBLICAN ON NEW CORONAVIRUS COMMITTEE

McCarthy appointed five Republicans, vowing the GOP would fight any effort by Democrats to launch “impeachment 2.0” against President Trump.

Likewise, Pelosi named a Democratic chair and six others from her party to serve. Here are the Republicans and Democrats on the new coronavirus committee:

Republicans

Leadership: Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., House Minority Whip

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-Mo.

Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind.

Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn.

Democrats

Leadership: Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y.

Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J.