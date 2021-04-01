Expand / Collapse search
Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer seen in interview in front of Fauci pillow

Background aesthetics have become a true form of self-expression

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lashed out at Michigan Republicans over their proposed changes to state voting laws during an interview Thursday and eagle-eyed viewers spotted a black pillow in the background featuring the portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In the age of the coronavirus, lockdowns and Zoom meetings, background aesthetics have become a true form of self-expression. Most seem to keep it simple with a sterile background, maybe a plant.  Others opt for a bookshelf, the smarter the books the better (extra points if one is your own book). One can purchase a Fauci pillow on a number of websites for about $32.

The 39 bills proposed in the GOP-led Michigan Legislature this week would require identification for new voters, prohibit prepaid absentee envelopes, limit the number of absentee dropboxes and bar the secretary of state from sending an absentee ballot unless requested, according to Bridge Michigan.

Whitmer said in the interview that the U.S. just emerged from a "historic, free, fair, full election."

"There was not fraud the way that this big lie perpetuated and fed into people’s anxieties and inspired the unthinkable on January 6. But the fact of the matter is this a solution in search of a problem and it is unacceptable and so, if and when those bills get to my desk and they’re aiming to make it harder for people to vote, they will get vetoed."

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

