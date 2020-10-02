Three White House reporters test positive for coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak at the White House has spread to the ranks of the press.

Hours after news that President Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced they tested positive for COVID-19, the White House Correspondents' Association confirmed that three journalists also tested positive Friday and contact tracing is underway.

"Given these positive cases, the president’s diagnosis and positive cases among other members of the White House staff, a number of White House journalists are self-isolating pending diagnostic testing," WHCA President Zeke Miller said in a memo to members.

TRUMP TRANSFERRED TO WALTER REED

White House journalists work in cramped quarters on the first floor and basement of the executive mansion and a small group of reporters, known as the pool, accompanies the president to events and will travel with him abroad Air Force One.

The three journalists were not identified but all were covering the president this weekend. One attended a White House briefing Sunday, another traveled with Trump for his Saturday trip to Pennsylvania and a third attended events with the president on both Saturday and Sunday.

The journalists association is encouraging the White House reporters to get tested, wear a mask at all times, and to avoid working out of the White House if they are not assigned to the pool or have an enclosed workspace.

TRUMP DELIVERS VIDEO MESSAGE SAYING HE THINKS HE IS 'DOING VERY WELL,' AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

"We must lower our exposure to possible further infections," Miller wrote.

Trump was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center Friday where he's expected to stay for a few days as he fights the virus.

“I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” Trump said in a video message Friday thanking the country for support. “The first lady is doing very well.”

