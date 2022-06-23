White House meets with state AGs to plot defense of abortion as end of Roe looms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris will meet at the White House with several state attorneys general to plan out a national defense of abortion rights Thursday.

The meetings come on the precipice of an expected ruling from the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, two landmark cases establishing a right to abortion under the Constitution.

The state AGs are from Wisconsin, Nevada, Illinois, California, Delaware, New York and Washington state, according to Reuters.

SCOTUS is expected to hand down a ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson on Thursday or Friday. A draft majority opinion from Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Roe and Casey leaked to the press last month.

The leak set off a firestorm of activity, with pro-choice politicians scrambling to secure abortion rights through legislation. There were also several firebomb attacks on pro-life groups in the wake of the leak.

Democrats in Congress attempted to codify the right to abortion through legislation last month, but the bill failed to get enough support.

If the SCOTUS ruling overturns Roe and Casey, the question of abortion access would fall to the states. Many blue states long ago passed legislation protecting the right to abortion, meaning abortion providers there would be largely unaffected by the ruling. Many red states have done the opposite, however, and abortion access would be immediately curtailed if Roe is overturned.

Attorneys general of such states could have the authority to decline to prosecute abortion providers, however. Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul has already stated that he will refuse to prosecute providers should Roe fall.

Nevertheless, Planned Parenthood clinics in Wisconsin have decided not to schedule abortions beyond June 25 in anticipation of the ruling.