White House's Karine Jean-Pierre laughs when asked if it's 'appropriate' for indicted person to run for office

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a good laugh Tuesday after one reporter asked her whether President Biden believed it was "appropriate for a person who is indicted to run for office."

The question was posed by CNN reporter MJ Lee during the daily White House press briefing in a clear reference to former President Donald Trump, who is facing a possible indictment from a Manhattan grand jury concerning his alleged 2016 hush money scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels .

"So, nice way to ask MJ. Very clever," Jean-Pierre said as she laughed following the question, before declining to answer.

"So, I'm going to be, again, really careful from here as it relates to any upcoming elections. Specifically, I'm assuming you're talking about the 2024 election. I'm just not going to give any analysis, any foresight, any type of decision or thoughts on that because we are covered by the Hatch Act. So, I'm not going to speak to politics, and I'm just going to leave it there," she added.

Trump sounded the alarm in a Truth Social post on Saturday that he could be arrested as soon as Tuesday as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's probe into the scandal. A law enforcement source told Fox News an indictment is not expected until next week to allow time to bring in more police, put up barriers and put lights up with generators.

Supporters of Trump began flocking to his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, with some of the former president's most ardent supporters wearing cowboy hats, American flag suits and pro-Trump gear while gathering along the Palm Beach, Fla., road leading to the estate. Many held signs with messages, including, "I Stand With Pres. Donald J. Trump," "Drain the Swamp Vote Trump 2024" and "Trump Won. Democrats Cheat."

