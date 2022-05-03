White House 'disinformation czar' Nina Jankowicz makes TikTok account private

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Biden administration's new executive director of its Disinformation Governance Board has made her TikTok account private, thus removing it from the public space.

Some on the social media platform questioned the move by Nina Jankowicz, who has also been criticized after a TikTok video of her singing a revised version of Mary Poppins’ "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" tailored around "information laundering" was unearthed.

She has been billed by the administration as an expert in disinformation but critics have said her position could be ripe for political bias and abuse. The disinformation board itself has generated criticism from Republicans who argue it will censure free speech.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas broke the news when he testified Wednesday that the DHS was forming the "Disinformation Governance Board" to combat misinformation ahead of the 2022 midterms .

On Tuesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., introduced legislation that would terminate the board. More than 60 lawmakers joined her in introducing the Protecting Free Speech Act.

"Following in the steps of Mao and Stalin, Biden’s unconstitutional, dystopian ‘Department of Propaganda’ is trampling on the First Amendment and trying to control what people can and can’t say," she said in a statement.

In a news release to announce the measure, Jankowicz was called "a Russia hoax espousing radical who is on video singing and asking who she needs to have sex with to become famous and powerful."

Her social media history reportedly reveals a history of siding with Democrats, even going as far as labeling reports on Hunter Biden's laptop as "disinformation." Many in the media have since concluded, as the New York Post initially reported, that the emails on Biden's abandoned laptop are authentic.